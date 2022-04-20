Philip Daniel Albrecht, 68, died April 13, 2022, after a long struggle with Lewy body dementia.
Services will be held at Hoff Funeral Home at 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 30, from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. Regardless of vaccination status, the family is requesting all in attendance to wear masks covering their nose and mouth as COVID-19 continues to spread. In acknowledgment of the pandemic, no reception with food or drink will be available. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
