Don L. Angst, 86, of Winona, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Winona. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Crematory in Winona. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- MnDOT proposes Main St. roundabouts
- Lewiston man accused of abusing children over apps
- Police blotter
- Winona to UP: City already owns railyard
- Police blotter
- New jail nears completion
- Lake Winona path should be safe for walking
- New MN protections for debt collection and payday loans
- Pilots give Winona a show
- Charges dropped against Conlin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.