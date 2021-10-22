The documentary "Clean Slate" follows two friends in a drug recovery program in the American South struggling to come to terms with their addiction and mental illness by making a short film about the pain they’ve caused their families. "Clean Slate" is the first “Official Selection” of the 2022 Frozen River Film Festival to be announced this year.
Clean Slate is directed by Reverend Jared Callahan, a national Emmy-nominated filmmaker whose work has been released through PBS, The New York Times, GQ, The Atlantic, Sundance, Tribeca, and other world-class festivals. His op-doc “Saltwater Baptism” was beat by Lady Gaga for a 2018 Webby Award. In 2016, Jared released his directorial debut feature documentary, “Janey Makes a Play,” which was signed for modest distribution. He served as one of the Atlanta Film Society’s Filmmakers in Residence, and produced “The Driver is Red,” which played at over 100 festivals in 2018, and qualified for the 2019 Academy Award in two categories.
“Clean Slate” was one of the highest-rated films across the board by the FRFF Screening Committee, which is made up of a diverse group of Winona residents and community members from the surrounding area. One local screener commented, “This was much more powerful than I was expecting … We get a gritty look at a few adults who are really struggling with additions and relapses. But we also see them working toward a very specific project … The delays and challenges facing them aren't just challenges to complete the film, but challenges to stay sober ... This is a really good, tough film.”
Another member of the FRFF Screening Committee commented, “Excellent. Raw and real, engaging and riveting.”
“Clean Slate” will be presented in partnership with Winona Health, who will be collaborating on programming around the film with FRFF. “We are so thrilled to be able to present "Clean Slate" to the Winona community,” said Eileen Moeller, FRFF managing director. “It is not only a moving, high-quality film, but the stories of the people in it will be relevant to so many. We hope it will inspire a lot of conversation around the topics covered in the film.”
FRFF is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 17th year, FRFF presents more than 50 films annually during the festival weekend (February 9-13, 2022), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary film-making process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
