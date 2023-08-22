The 2023 Winona State University (WSU) International Music Series will feature performances from Lyz Jaakola, Sowah Mensah, Gao Hong, and Pooja Goswami Pavan. These Minnesota-based artists all present fascinating approaches to musicianship, cultural exchange, and identity. The concerts are a mix of both performance and sharing, engaging for all ages.
All concerts are free and open to the public and run about 50 minutes. All are on Thursdays at 6 p.m. in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall at WSU.
Performing on September 7, Elizabeth “Lyz” Jaakola is a musician and educator and an enrolled member of the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Ojibwe in Cloquet, Minn. She teaches music education and American Indian studies at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.
Performing on September 28, Sowah Mensah is an ethnomusicologist, composer, and a “master drummer” from Ghana, West Africa. Sowah has taught music in both Ghana and Nigeria and is currently a music professor at both Macalester College and the University of St. Thomas is St. Paul, Minn., where he also directs each school’s African Music Ensemble.
Performing on October 5, Chinese pipa player, composer, educator, and improvisor, Gao Hong began her career as a professional musician at age 12. She graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, where she studied with pipa master Lin Shicheng. She has performed worldwide with major orchestras and musicians from different cultures and musical genres and has been commissioned by the Minnesota Orchestra, Minnesota Sinfonia, Jerome Foundation, and many others.
Performing on November 2, Dr. Pooja Goswami Pavan is a Minneapolis-based performer, composer, teacher, and scholar of Hindustani music. Pooka received a Ph.D. in music from the University of Delhi in 2005 for her thesis on the life and music of Pandit Amaranth, one of the prime disciples of the iconic Ustad Amir Khan. An active composer, she frequently collaborates with many leading music, dance, and theater organizations nationally, including Panagea World Theater, Ananya Dance Theater, and Katha Dance Theater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.