On Sunday, September 17, at 9 a.m., Homer Church will celebrate its 30th anniversary of the Gospel Hour Radio ministry. Talented musicians Ken Ring and Randy Degier, Patti Darbo, P.J. Thompson and Ivan Kubista, Therese Bernadot, and the Homer Praise Choir will be joining together with joy and uplifting praise songs to commemorate the milestone. Puppet Bob will be there with his best friend, Cindy Gerdes, and Pastor Tori Hicks will deliver the message.
After the broadcast, the celebration will continue with a hymn sing-along followed by refreshments and fellowship. The congregation would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the amazing musicians, past and present, who have so graciously shared their talents and brought so much joy to us over the years. We especially hold in our hearts John Will Bernadot who is now most assuredly directing the angel choir in heaven. Please join us at our “little white church overlooking the beautiful Mississippi River in downtown Homer, Minnesota” at 9 a.m., or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 1380 AM or 101.5 FM.
