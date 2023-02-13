Butoh dancing is a rarely seen art form. Our region is fortunate that Zil Ricker, of Winona, has studied with teachers in Japan to learn this form of expression. She will offer “A Night of Butoh” at the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville on Sunday, February 18, at 7 p.m.
Zil explains Butoh dancing this way: “Butoh is a Japanese art form developed in the 1950s by Tatsumi Hijikata and Kazuo Ohno. Originally, conceived of by Tatsumi Hijikata and later developed by Kazuo Ohno and Hijikata together, Butoh was inspired by the surrealist art movement in Europe. Where most dance is focused on line, choreography, and technique, Butoh is almost anti-technique; it focuses on using the body as material, releasing mind and ‘form’ to enter into the gate of qi, where all things are possible. Much of Butoh is focused on ancient memory and cell consciousness, the consciousness that lives beyond individual association and reaches into the consciousness of all. There is an idea that to do Butoh properly, you must first release your ‘self.’”
Refreshments will be served, and there will be time for conversation. Art by Cary Wyniger is on display. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for college students, and free for people in high school and younger. Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Turn south on 12th Street from Ridge or Gale Avenues, then west on College Avenue. Old Main is on the south side.
