As a part of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Winona Arts Center, the acoustic trio Under Paris Skies will be in concert on September 16 at 7 p.m. Under Paris Skies celebrates the music of French sidewalk cafes, vintage jazz clubs, Argentine dance halls, and Latin rhythms. Together Ron Reimer, Steven Meger, and Larry Dalton forge a unique musical blend of wall-of-sound accordion, swinging guitar, and rocking bass. Sophisticated arrangements and sentimental melodies carry you to faraway and familiar places. An extremely popular regional band, Under Paris Skies features a unique musical blend of vintage swing, cabaret, tango, samba, bossa, and flamenco influences.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are available through Eventbrite or Hardt’s Music, 115 East Third Street in Winona.
Coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Masks are recommended but not required.
For information on this event and other activities at the Winona Arts Center, please visit www.winonaarts.org.
