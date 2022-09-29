Sugarloaf Theatre is happy to announce our new event, 24-hour Theatre, taking place this December in Winona and culminating in a live performance for the community on December 10 at the Winona Friendship Center. The theme will be “Upon a Snowy Eve.”
During 24-hour Theatre, community members gather to write, direct, rehearse, and perform short, original works for the public within 24 hours.
"This will be exciting because it's a fun way for community actors to get involved in a short play without making a huge time commitment," says Seamus Schwaba, Sugarloaf Theatre's executive director.
The event will be free for all community members ages 12-plus to act in. No audition is required.
The 24-hour Theatre event will kick off on the evening of December 9 with a short meeting for all of the writers, directors, and actors. On December 10, the group will reconvene and begin rehearsals throughout the day. Doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $10 per person and will go on sale soon online.
If you'd like to be an actor for this event, all you have to do is fill out our short registration form: https://linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.