Minnesota-based illustrator, graphic designer, printmaker, and muralist Adam Turman has turned his eye once again to Winona and recently released his “Winona Classics 2.0” works.
Turman collaborated with the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) for an exhibit called “Minnesota Illustrated: The Prints of Adam Turman” in late 2016 through mid-2017 where two Winona designs first debuted: “Mighty Mississippi” and “Sugarloaf.” Original prints of these works are available for purchase in the museum's retail store. Along with the exhibition and retail additions, Turman created a custom-designed mural at MMAM, which is a part of the museum’s permanent collection.
The artist’s colorful and popular artworks depict his love for bikes, bands, beer, buildings, bridges, boats, and more. His Winona pieces include iconic local imagery like our boathouse community, Mississippi River bridge, Lake Winona, and, of course, Sugar Loaf. Ever-evolving as an artist, Turman was eager to offer these exclusive designs for sale, but updated the pieces to add “a little more nature, more outdoor fun, and a pop of color—it’s what I do best!,” according to a recent Turman e-newsletter featuring the Winona illustrations.
Screenprints are available on Turman’s website, adamturman.com, and can be purchased locally at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the Winona Visitor Center. For more information, call Visit Winona at 507-452-0735.
