On Saturday, April 15, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) will hold its Spring Seasonal Saturday event focused on the theme, “Adventure Awaits.” This season’s event is inspired by the current MMAM exhibition, “Seascapes.” Seasonal Saturdays strive to reduce intimidation and increase comfortable access to fine arts for everyone by offering fun-filled, inviting days, with $1 admission, free transportation, an art activity, artist-led programming, live music in the galleries, and 30-minute guided tours.
Activities at the Spring Seasonal Saturday’s event include live music in the MMAM galleries from Winds of Winona (woodwind ensemble) from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. and from Kerry Klungtvedt (classical guitar) from 3-4 p.m. Sarah Johnson, of The Joy Labs, will facilitate painting a community mural from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the atrium of the museum, or until the mural is complete. This month’s art-making activity will focus on creating treasure maps and is available for all ages and abilities. Everyone’s favorite search-and-find bingo game will be available for all ages and abilities available throughout the day.
Project FINE will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to offer interpretation for our Spanish- and Hmong-speaking participants. MMAM is pleased to offer free rides to and from the museum with the Winona Transit Service Dial-a-Ride. Please call 507-454-6666 to schedule your ride.
Seasonal Saturdays are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. Seasonal Saturdays are also supported by our generous sponsors: Winona Community Foundation, WNB Financial, BNSF, Winona Foundation, and Coca-Cola of Winona.
