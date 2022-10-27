On November 4, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona), Dorothy Zeisler-Vralsted will be signing her new book, “African Americans and the Mississippi: Race, History, and the Environment.”
This book follows the historical trajectory of African Americans and their relationship with the Mississippi River, dating back to the 1700s and ending with Hurricane Katrina and the still-contested Delta landscape. Long touted in literary and historical works, the Mississippi River remains an iconic presence in the American landscape. It represents imageries ranging from the pastoral and Acadian to turbulent and unpredictable. But these imageries did not reflect the experiences of everyone living and working along the river. Missing is a broader discourse of the African American community and the Mississippi River. Through the experiences of African Americans with the Mississippi River, including narratives of labor (free and enslaved), refuge, floods, and migration, a different history of the river and its environs emerges. The book brings multiple perspectives together to explore this rich history of the Mississippi River through the intersection of race and class with the environment. The text will be of great interest to students and researchers in environmental humanities, including environmental justice studies, ethnic studies, and U.S. and African American history.
