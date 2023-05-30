The Winona Arts Center will host an African drumming workshop on June 3, 2023, from 1-2:30 p.m. The instructor is Dr. Colleen Haas. The class is open to individuals ages 14 and up. The cost is $16 for members and $21 for non-members.
Come and learn how to play 1-2 song styles from West Africa. This fun and low-pressure session will focus on group drumming, rhythmic organization, intro to styles of music and various playing techniques for gaining the tools for musical expression. Bring a drum if you have one. Some drums and handheld percussion instruments will be available No experience is necessary. To register for the workshop, contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com. This workshop is sponsored by the Winona Drum Circle and the Winona Arts Center.
For more information on this event and other events held at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
