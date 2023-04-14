H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company dedicate this month’s Jazz Jam to the Winona Farmers Market in anticipation of their first outdoor market in early May. Weather permitting, the monthly Jazz Jam will move to Island City’s spacious outdoor patio on Sunday, April 23, from 2-5 p.m. All donations will be matched by the brewery and H3O.
The Winona Farmers Market strives to provide fresh, quality local products for their customers; to provide a local site for producers to sell their products; to educate their customers on healthy eating; and to provide freshly harvested produce at prices everyone can afford.
Visit their website for more info: www.winonafarmersmarket.org.
In just two years, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $26,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The March “Jam for the Land” shattered all previous totals by raising $4,200 to support the Land Stewardship Project.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage in Island City’s spacious taproom and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website:
H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
