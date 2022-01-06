Barb Halvorson will teach this unique new technique through Community Education, Enhancing a Photo, Monday morning, January 10, or Tuesday night, January 11. This is a three-hour class. All supplies including a Halvorson wolf print and mat is furnished. Please contact Community Education at 507-494-0900 or Halvorson Art Studio at 507-454-7617.
