An exhibit opening reception for the 2023 Art of Fine Furniture: Making Connections will be held Saturday, June 3, from 1-3 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Explore the new exhibit and meet many of the featured artists, plus enjoy some refreshments.
The Art of Fine Furniture 2023: Making Connections will showcase a new selection of amazing pieces from regional studio furniture makers. We will also examine the art of joinery. Learn how these artists use various joinery methods for the types of wood chosen and how to bring it all together. Meet many of the artists and enjoy some refreshments during the opening reception.
Winona was literally built by the lumber industry. Once a more common trade, today the time-honored skills of woodworking have become an art form. Founded in 2013, The Art of Fine Furniture is an annual exhibit featuring new creations of professional and hobbyist studio furniture makers. Each year a new exhibit invites and excites one’s curiosity to explore the inner mysteries and workings of the pieces and the traditional skills of the craftsmanship that goes into each.
This exhibit is free and open to the public through August 5. Many of the pieces will be available for purchase. Proudly Sponsored by WNB Financial and the Minnesota Woodworkers Guild. The Winona County History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more online at winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723.
