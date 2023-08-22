On August 25 and 26, Mary Singer will host an art sale to benefit the late Alice Topness at Mary Singer Art Studio at 125 North Baker Street in Winona. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, Alice Topness’ artwork will be available for sale, and the proceeds will support the purchase of a tombstone for Topness’ cemetery plot in St. Charles.
Alice Topness passed away on March 3 of this year. She was an American Indian and a very talented lady. She created many pieces of art in American Indian themes.
