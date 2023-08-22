Alice Topness

Winona County Fair Official Ruth Melbo (right) presents the late Alice Topness (left) with an award for her artwork in 2021.

On August 25 and 26, Mary Singer will host an art sale to benefit the late Alice Topness at Mary Singer Art Studio at 125 North Baker Street in Winona. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, Alice Topness’ artwork will be available for sale, and the proceeds will support the purchase of a tombstone for Topness’ cemetery plot in St. Charles.

Alice Topness passed away on March 3 of this year. She was an American Indian and a very talented lady. She created many pieces of art in American Indian themes.