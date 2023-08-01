The next River Arts Alliance (RAA) Art Schmooze will be held on Thursday, August 3, from 5-7 p.m. on the riverwalk patio at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) during MMAM’s Mississippi Sippin evening. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at this free event.
Our Schmoozes are informal and fun opportunities to connect with fellow RAA members and supporters and to learn more about the organization. Join us to find out more about upcoming RAA activities, including Family Art Day, artsXchanges, and Flora and Fauna – The Plein Air Experience, 2023, and how you can be involved. Current RAA members and nonmembers, artists of all disciplines, and arts supporters are all welcome.
This Schmooze will not include a formal program, but RAA’s Arts Administrator and Board of Directors members will be available to chat. You can pick up a yard sign to help spread the word about Family Art Day, learn about the benefits of RAA membership if you’re not already a member, and more. With questions, please contact Arts Administrator Johanna Rupprecht at admin@riverartsalliance.org.
The Minnesota Marine Art Museum is located at 800 Riverview Drive, Winona. In the event of inclement weather, Mississippi Sippin and the RAA Schmooze will be moved inside the atrium of MMAM.
River Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Winona, supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. More information is available at www.riverartsalliance.org. Learn more about the Minnesota Marine Art Museum at www.mmam.org.
