Art Wars, a live, collaborative art project, will take place on April 29, 2023, from 12:30-4 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten in downtown Winona. The event will feature live music starting at 1 p.m., lawn games, and delicious food and drinks available for purchase from Peter’s Biergarten and Blooming Grounds.
Art Wars brings together local artists to create a unique piece of art in real time. The finished piece will be split into multiple canvases that will be auctioned off following the project, with all proceeds going towards supporting the Winona Outdoor Collaborative’s annual campaign. The campaign aims to fund the organization’s mission to increase accessibility and inclusion to outdoor recreation for individuals in the Winona County area.
“We’re excited to host Art Wars as a fun and interactive way to bring people together in support of the Collaborative’s mission,” said Executive Director Alexa Shapiro. “We always look forward to these spring events as a way to reconnect with the community after a long winter, and we can’t wait to see what the artists create!”
The Winona Outdoor Collaborative is a nonprofit organization that relies on community support to carry out its mission. Events like Art Wars provide a vital source of funding for the organization to continue providing outdoor opportunities that empower and inspire individuals to continue getting outside of their comfort zone in nature.
“We are so grateful for all of the incredible support we receive from this community,” said Shapiro. “Each donation goes such a long way in supporting our mission and vision. We truly couldn’t do this without our community.”
This event is free to attend, and no registration is required. For more information about the Winona Outdoor Collaborative or to make a donation to the organization’s annual campaign, head to their website at www.winonaoutdoorcollaborative.com.
