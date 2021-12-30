Start your new year by developing a collage of what you are hoping for in 2022. Join Mary Lee Eischen on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. for an art workshop entitled “Creating a Vision Board for 2022” offered at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street.
Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for this year of 2022. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper and with stitching. Images, words and phrases will be available to use for each creation. The instructor will bring examples, provide materials and guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2022. Participants are welcome to bring magazines, fabric, newspapers, or other repurposed materials and a favorite scissors. The instructor will bring all additional materials.
The cost is $46 per person. Please make checks payable to the Winona Arts Center. Payments can be mailed to the Arts Center at 228 East Fifth Street, Winona, MN 55987. Masks will be required. To register for the workshop or for more information, contact Mary Lee at mleischen@gmail.com.
For more information on this workshop and other programs offered at the Winona Arts Center, please visit winonaarts.org.
