The Artisan's Spring Fling will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Polish Museum (Morrison Annex Building) at 363 East Second Street in Winona.
Enjoy browsing with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere, and find charming décor for spring and summer, along with unique gifts for Mother's Day, weddings, and more.
A wide variety of handmade items will be showcased, including pottery, jewelry, soap, purses and totes, fabric and fall décor, woodworking pieces, puzzles, cutting boards, canvas prints, baby items, upcycled finds, local photography, and garden décor. There will be something for everyone! Refreshments will be available.
