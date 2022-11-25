Artisans' Winter Wonderland will be hosting a holiday event on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Polish Museum Annex Building, 363 East Second Street, in Winona. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while shopping for holiday gifts and décor. Shop a wide selection of goods from local artisans. Refreshments will be available. Easy parking is in the front or rear of the building.