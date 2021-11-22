Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while you shop for holiday gifts and décor with a wide selection of goods from local artisans on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Polish Museum Annex Building, 363 East Second Street in Winona. Easy parking in front or rear of building and refreshments are available. Woodsy holiday décor, totes and purses, fabric linens, wood items, folding side tables, cribbage board benches, Winona themed photography and postcards, winter wear, baby wear, pottery, fishing lures, blown glass/lamps, fair trade vendors, hand-painted items, canvas prints, jewelry, cutting boards, rock art, plus much more — there is something for everyone. Masking Required.