Join Joan Porter-Einsman at the current art show at the Winona County History Center, “Winona Impressions - Winona Expressions.” On Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. Joan will be in the gallery to share more about her work and inspirations for the show.
Joan was an art instructor at the University of Minnesota and several other colleges and art centers in Minnesota and Wisconsin. She is an active art exhibitor in the United States, Canada, and Europe. History, personal experiences, and nature inspire Joan’s work. Joan uses ink, watercolor, acrylic, and often mixed media.
The history center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information. This program is in partnership with the River Arts Alliance.
