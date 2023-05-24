Friends of Trempealeau Refuge and the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge invite everyone to join us on Saturday, June 3, for our Artist in the Refuge — Plein Air Event.
Enjoy the outdoors and watch as artists paint while hiking a trail. Refuge visitors are invited to walk Pine Creek Dike and Kiep’s Island Dike Trails and are encouraged to engage with the participating artists that will be creating plein air art from 7-11 a.m. along these two different locations.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., artists and visitors are invited to the Outdoor Wonder Learning Center, for a social with snacks and beverages. Artists will set up their easels to display their mornings work and share their creative process.
The Artist in the Refuge: Plein Air Event is sponsored by the Friends of Trempealeau Refuge and is made possible through donations from the Michael Owecke Memorial Fund. Refreshments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
This event also coincides with National Trails Day, which is celebrated each year, on the first Saturday in June. The event provides a unique opportunity for visitors to celebrate Nationals Trail Day while appreciating artwork and enjoying the outdoors.
For more information regarding the refuge, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau or call 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
