River Arts Alliance (RAA) member Mississippi Mornings Art Studio is hosting an Artists’ Garage Sale this spring, over the weekends of April 28-30 and May 5-7. Along with several area artists who will be selling their own items, this is also a fundraiser opportunity for RAA. Proceeds from all donated items sold will go directly to RAA to support our operations and programming.
The sale hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and again the following weekend, Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, at Mississippi Mornings (address above).
If you have any questions or if you are interested in volunteering to help at the sale, please contact Linda Klabo at Mississippi Mornings for more information. Email her at linda@mississippimornings.com, or call 507-459-8021.
