The River Arts Alliance (RAA) 2023 Annual Member Exhibit and Showcase will open this week. The in-person exhibit will be on display at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse, located at 162 West Second Street in downtown Winona, from Wednesday, June 7, through Sunday, July 16. It can be seen during the coffeehouse’s regular hours, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The online exhibit will be published on RAA’s website, www.riverartsalliance.org, when the in-person exhibit opens.
An opening reception will be held at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse on Friday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m., with a brief program of announcements at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
Both the in-person and online exhibits feature the work of local artists in the visual arts, including paintings, photography, ceramics, wood, fiber, mixed media, and more, along with poetry and books. The online exhibit, published in a virtual flipbook format, also includes video content showcasing the work of performing artist members, as well as additional material from writer members. The opportunity to participate in the annual Member Exhibit and Showcase is open to members of River Arts Alliance as a benefit of membership. The combination of in-person and online formats allows RAA to highlight the work of its members in other disciplines in addition to the traditional visual arts and to share members’ art with wider audiences beyond the Winona community.
Sponsors of the 2023 Member Exhibit and Showcase are the Blue Heron Coffeehouse; Mississippi Mornings Art Studio; Michael Otomo, Insurance Agent (Country Financial); Hoff Celebration of Life Center; and Edward Jones. RAA thanks these area businesses for their generous support that has helped make this activity possible. RAA is also grateful to be a recipient of a general operating support grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC).
A nonprofit organization based in Winona, River Arts Alliance supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events, and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. RAA’s vision is to enhance and promote the Winona region as a center of arts and culture. RAA’s membership includes visual artists, photographers, writers, musicians, dancers, designers, film and theater artists, and more, along with arts supporters and organizational members. To learn more about the organization, including how to become a member, please visit www.riverartsalliance.org.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.