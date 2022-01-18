The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to feature John Paulson Jazz on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. as part of the WAC Winter Music Series.
In addition to being a noted educator, John Paulson has been playing jazz with various groups in the region for over 40 years. Along with his quartet, he leads and writes all the music for the John Paulson Big Band, which got its start at the Winona Arts Center with their premiere performance nearly 10 years ago. For this concert, John will be joined by drummer Rich MacDonald, well known for his outstanding musicianship suited to a variety of styles, along with the brilliant Twin Cities guitarist Scott Gerry and bassist Eric Graham — known in the region for his solid time and amazing solos. The group will be performing a mix of recognizable jazz standards and time-tested originals
Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s Music, 115 East Fifth Street or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Winter Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union.
Please note proof of vaccines or a negative test taken within 72 hours of event and masks are required for all large attendance programs.
For more information on this concert and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit winonaarts.org.
