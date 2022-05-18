Arts Center offers tile-making workshop

The Winona Arts Center is pleased to offer a tile-making workshop on May 28, 2022, from 1-3 pm. with Richard Spiller, a local potter from Wisconsin. The technique is called “sgraffito (in Italian, meaning “to scratch”) and is a technique produced by applying a drawing to hard red clay pottery piece and then scratching off parts of the layer to create contrasting images and patterns to reveal the clay color underneath. The tile is eight inches square, and a simple design works best for this project. Spiller will fire the tile twice and return it to the participants. The cost is $30 per person and payment is required prior to the class. Payments can be mailed to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street, Winona and be made payable to the Winona Arts Center. To register for the class, email Richard Spiller at spillerartO@gmail.com.
Richard Spiller has been a potter and a ceramic artist for 50 years and has taught in Europe, Finland, Latvia and Russia as well as universities in the US. He has a home studio in Urne, Wisconsin.
Masks are required.
For more information on this class and other offerings through the Winona Arts Center, visit www.winonaarts.org.
