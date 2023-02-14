The Winona Film Society is pleased to present the film, “The Last Waltz,” on February 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is free, but donations are accepted. “The Last Waltz,” directed by Martin Scorsese, has been heralded as “the finest of all rock movies.”
It started out as a farewell concert and became a celebration. Join an unparalleled lineup of rock superstars as they celebrate the historic 1976 farewell performance of The Band — Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel, and Robbie Robertson. Guests include Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Muddy Waters, The Staples, Ringo Starr, Ron Wood, Paul Butterfield, and Ronnie Hawkins.
Please join us as we present the last film from the selection of best films nominated by WAC members as part of the WAC 60th anniversary.
Masks are strongly encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Arts Center, please visit our website at winonaarts.org.
Annual membership meeting Feb. 26
The Winona Arts Center will be holding its annual membership meeting on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 4-5 p.m. in the gallery. The Board of Directors will present highlights of 2022, along with an annual financial report and a look ahead to 2023 and beyond. Elections of officers and board members will also be held. All members are invited to attend, and refreshments will be served. Masks are strongly encouraged but not required.
