Winona hosted the kickoff of Minnesota’s Drive the Great River Road Month at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) last Thursday. The Minnesota Mississippi River Parkway Commission and other states along the Mississippi River celebrate Drive the Great River Road Month every September to encourage travelers to check out the scenic route that traces the Mississippi River from its headwaters in Itasca to Highway 61 in Winona and all the way to the Gulf of Mexico.
“It’s an awesome time of year to visit these states,” commission member Chris Miller said.
This year, the commission is highlighting arts destinations along the Great River Road. Its website, www.mnmississippiriver.com/arts-attractions, lists three arts attractions in each city along the route, from public art walks in Bemidji and St. Cloud to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Pow Wows.
In Winona, the highlighted stops include MMAM, the #WinonaColorProject Murals by artist Sarah Johnson and collaborators, and a self-guided tour of Winona’s stained glass. The kickoff event last Thursday coincided with MMAM’s final Mississippi Sippin’ event of the summer, with food, drinks, and live music from Matt Caflisch on the museum patio, and extended hours in the galleries.
“We’re lucky in Winona we have a gem like the Minnesota Marine Art Museum,” Visit Winona Partnership Director and Mississippi River Parkway Commission member Kate Carlson said. “Coming up with just three [art attractions] for Winona was tough.”
Visitors can also submit their own recommendations. “We’re encouraging people to go out and visit some of these lesser-known attractions,” Miller said.
Learn more about the Great River Road at www.mnmississippiriver.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.