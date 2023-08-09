The artsXchange program, a collaboration between River Arts Alliance (RAA) and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM), continues on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m. “A Discussion of Foraged, Found and Recycled Art” will be led by driftwood artist and RAA member Janet Marie Hillis.
What is foraged, found, and recycled art? It is art that consists of items found in random places, existing in nature, and in items that can be recycled. During this discussion, Janet will present examples of inspirational installations that represent each of these art styles and how it has inspired her as an artist. Come be a part of this event, and open your eyes to new possibilities.
The event is free to attend for members of RAA or MMAM and is included with museum admission for others. Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 attendees. To register, visit www.riverartsalliance.org/august-2023-artsxchange-registration. The museum is located at 800 Riverview Drive in Winona.
Host Janet Marie Hillis is an artist located here in Winona. Janet says:
“Driftwood comes from broken trees and is cast away to either crumble to dust or become part of something new; that is the inspiration of my driftwood art. An art form that had its humble beginnings about nine years ago while on a trek to the Apostle Islands in northern Wisconsin. It was on this trip that I began to see these unique pieces of driftwood, not for what they were, but what they could become.
“Over the years, I have created numerous pieces, some simple in nature, such as the “Heart,” to the complex, which is the “Life Tree.” The “Life Tree” was recently exhibited at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse in a show with the River Arts Alliance of Winona. I have also exhibited in galleries and quaint shops, most recently at Mercy and Grace in Lake City. There is also an installation of my work at the Redwood Valley Hospital in Redwood Falls, Minn.
“As my journey with this unique art form continues, I’m curious to see where it will lead me to next.”
Beginning in 2022, MMAM and RAA have come together to bring you a series of informal artist exchanges — a chance for artists and creatives from across a variety of mediums to gather for inspiration, exploration, and conversation at the museum. The second season of artsXchanges will include events on the third Thursday evening of each month from July 2023 through April 2024, except for December, when the event will be held on the second Thursday.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Learn more about River Arts Alliance at www.riverartsalliance.org. Learn more about the Minnesota Marine Art Museum at www.mmam.org. With questions about the artsXchange program, please contact RAA Arts Administrator Johanna Rupprecht at admin@riverartsalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.