The artsXchange program, a collaboration between River Arts Alliance (RAA) and the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM), returns for a second season beginning on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Anne Scott Plummer will lead the following discussion: “Let’s dissect the complexities of a contemporary artist’s museum exhibition, and dive into Courtney Mattison’s compelling “Undercurrent,” now on view in the museum. What are Mattison’s themes and messages? How does the artist’s statement contribute to our understanding of the work, and/or does the work speak directly to the viewer? How is the ceramic medium itself uniquely suited for this work? Is the exhibition immersive, or do you see individual pieces? What sensations, feelings, ideas come to mind as you view the installation? Share your perspectives in this small, informal group. To learn more about the artist’s intentions, you might also attend Mattison’s virtual presentation in August.”
The artsXchange event is free to attend for members of RAA or MMAM and is included with museum admission for others. Registration is required, and space is limited to 25 attendees. To register, visit www.riverartsalliance.org/july-2023-artsxchange-registration. The museum is located at 800 Riverview Drive in Winona.
Host Anne Scott Plummer’s passionate affair with clay has come full circle. She learned to make pottery (amid other life lessons) in the artist’s haven of Provincetown, Mass., selling her pots only months after her foray into the medium. Her art school training at Rhode Island School of Design led to a major in ceramic sculpture, with an emphasis on sculpting the figure, informed by a minor in drawing and education in dance. She then studied with renowned raku innovator and artist Paul Soldner in Claremont, Calif., creating and exhibiting her work in Los Angeles for 10 years while teaching at the University of Southern California, among other institutions (such as California State prisons). Her tenured, career teaching position landed her at Winona State University, where she also served as gallery director and department chair, each for several terms. Retired from university teaching, Plummer now operates Island City Clayspace as a small business owner, making pottery (as well as sculpture) that she sells at art fairs and the Farmers Market and offering workshops in her studio to the community through Winona Area Public Schools Community Education.
Beginning in 2022, MMAM and RAA have come together to bring you a series of informal artist exchanges – a chance for artists and creatives from across a variety of mediums to gather for inspiration, exploration, and conversation at the museum. The second season of artsXchanges will include events on the third Thursday evening of each month from July 2023 through April 2024, except for December, when the event will be held on the second Thursday.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Learn more about River Arts Alliance at www.riverartsalliance.org. Learn more about the Minnesota Marine Art Museum at www.mmam.org. With questions about the artsXchange program, please contact RAA Arts Administrator Johanna Rupprecht at admin@riverartsalliance.org.
