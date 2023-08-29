Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser (ACWH), one of America’s oldest and largest stained glass studios, has reached a significant milestone this year — 125 years in business. ACWH is headquartered in Winona, which is known as the stained glass capital of the United States. Winona didn’t earn this title because of how many windows it has, but because it has been the home for many stained glass studios over the years. ACWH is honored to be one of the studios that has stood the test of time, proudly producing stained glass since 1898.
Willet Stained Glass and Decorating Company was founded in 1898 in Pittsburgh, while the Hauser Art Glass Company was founded in 1946 in Winona. The Willet and Hauser Studios merged in 1977, and then in 2014, the company was purchased by Associated Crafts, out of Arizona. The company selected Winona as the headquarters, because it was the most central of all three locations. Willet Hauser was recently purchased by Aspen Mountain Partners in 2021, the new owners are excited to honor our company legacy and celebrate our stained glass heritage with public studio tours.
Public tours will be given on Tuesday, September 12, from 12:30-4 p.m. The tours will start every 15-20 minutes and will cover a brief history of the company and a short facility tour; this event is free and open to the public.
Unable to join us for the studio tour? Check out a self-guided tour of our windows located in Winona by visiting tinyurl.com/winona-willet-windows or checking out our ad in the 2023 Winona Visitors Guide for a map.
To learn more about Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser, head to www.willethauser.com.
