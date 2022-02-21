Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.