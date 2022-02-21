“If It’s Not One Thing…IT’S YOUR MOTHER!”, a new play for Mother’s Day written by Margaret Shaw Johnson and Frances Edstrom, is auditioning actresses 25-80 years of age. Candidates must be able to memorize lines and attend rehearsals in April and early May. Performances are Friday, May 6 (evening), Saturday, May 7 (matinee and evening), and Sunday, May 8 (Mother’s Day matinee). Judy Myers, MFA and professor at Saint Mary’s University, is directing the production to be performed in the Studio Theatre of the Valencia Art Center in Winona. If you are interested in this opportunity, please contact Judy Myers at judytune21@gmail.com or 507-450-3390.
