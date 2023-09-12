This is the heartwarming story of Amahl, a shepherd boy who walks with a crutch, and his poor, widowed mother, who have neither food nor firewood left in their small dwelling near Bethlehem. A surprise visit by three kings, who have been following the same star that has fascinated Amahl, brings about a tender and miraculous ending to the story.
For decades, both children and adults have enjoyed this classic, musical masterpiece written by Gian Carlo Menotti. The music is rich, simple, and melodic. Auditions for this beloved, hour-long Christmas opera will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at 1717 West Service Drive in Winona and are scheduled for Friday, September 22, from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, September 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sunday, September 24, from 4-6 p.m.
Those interested in auditioning should choose one of those dates and plan to stay for the whole time. Directors Karin and Jim Worthley promise a relaxed and pleasant audition experience. For additional information or questions, call 507-474-4360 or email worthley@hbci.com.
Lead roles include: Amahl, 10 years old, soprano; Mother, 30s, soprano or mezzo-soprano; King Melchior, adult, bass-baritone; King Balthazar, adult, bass; King Kaspar, adult, tenor; The Page, 18-plus, baritone; shepherd’s choir, 10 and up, all vocal parts, SATB. Families can audition together. Performances for “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will be on December 8-10 at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 West Service Drive, in Winona. Tickets are free. Freewill donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds will go to the Food Shelf at the Winona Volunteer Services.
