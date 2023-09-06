Sugarloaf Theatre, a Winona-based theater group in its sophomore year, is excited to announce the launch of a new improv troupe, The Improvibles. The Improvibles will present multiple performance opportunities at various locations, complete with community interactions, from October through December. I
n case you’re unfamiliar with improv (improvisation), it’s basically theater without a script. An audience member tosses the troupe a topic, and away they go, improvising scenarios as actors playing off each other’s spontaneous lines. No experience needed, just a small courage to roll with it.
Registration for auditions for those ages 12 and up (and up and up) is now open at linktr.ee/sugarloaftheatre. Kind persons with lots of experience or none are eligible. All participation is free, and there’s even an Improvible T-shirt in it for you. Auditions will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, in the all-purpose room at Bluff County Co-op.
A September rehearsal will be held the 26th, then monthly the second Tuesday of October through December, all at the co-op. Rehearsals for improv? It’s more like energetic games to help members get the hang of improv, find the joy in expecting the unexpected, welcome a rush of “zing,” and surprise to life. Executive Director and Director of the Improvibles Seamus Schwaba encourages all questions be directed to him at seamusschwaba@gmail.com.
