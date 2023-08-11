The Island City Jazz Jams are all about celebrating our community. On Sunday, August 20, from 2:30-5:30 p.m., H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company will dedicate their monthly Jazz Jam fundraiser to abra-KID-abra – a special event celebrating 20 years of Central Lutheran Church Child Care Center (CLC CCC) serving Winona’s youngest citizens. Island City and H3O will match all donations.
CLC CCC recognizes the importance of early childhood education and experiences. Their program is essential to working families and vital to a strong community. abra-KID-abra will feature many free activities including bouncy houses, a petting zoo, crafts, balloon creations, emergency vehicles, along with the Magic of Isaiah. The capstone of our event will be a concert by the renowned Minnesota children’s group, Koo Koo Kanga Roo. The daylong fun happens on September 15 at Central Lutheran Church.
To date, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $36,000 in total donations through the generosity of Jazz Jam patrons. The July Jam raised over $1,400 for Winona Volunteer Services.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome to join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam. Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to enjoy a beverage on Island City’s spacious outdoor patio and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio and friends, all while showing your support for our friends and neighbors.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
You can nominate your favorite local nonprofit at H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
