Whether you paddle, hike, fish, or love birds, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Winona’s backyard is a world-class wildlife area that also offers fantastic recreation opportunities. This month’s Jazz Jam at Island City Brewing Company on August 21, 2022, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. will support the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters.
The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters is a volunteer organization made up of people who support the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The group hosts activities throughout the year that bring people out onto the refuge (paddling, fishing, birdwatching), assist refuge staff with biological surveys, and educate and advocate on behalf of the refuge. All donations at the August Jazz Jam will be matched by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City, tripling the total for the Friends of the Refuge.
Since April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing have helped support local nonprofits with over $15,000 in total donations through the generosity of their Jazz Jam patrons. The July Jazz Jam raised nearly $1,000 for the Winona Farmers Market.
Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam! The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.
Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune.
Come early to grab a beverage, grab a picnic table on Island City’s spacious patio, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio, all while showing your support for our community.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit at http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
More information about the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters can be found at:
https://friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org.
Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information about the monthly Jazz Jam.
