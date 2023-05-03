Author Abby Jimenez is visiting the Winona Public Library on Saturday, May 6, at 12 p.m. Receive 20% off all presales of her books at Paperbacks and Pieces. The bookstore will also be on hand the day of the event as Jimenez will be available to sign copies of her books. The event is free and open to the public.
Jimenez is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of several books, including “Part of Your World” and “Life's Too Short.” She is also a Food Network champion. Her bakery, Nadia Cakes, was founded out of her home in 2007 and has since expanded across the country, winning numerous Food Network competitions. She loves a good romance, coffee, and doglets.
This program is part of the SELCO Author Tour and brought to you in part or in whole by a SELCO and Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Grant.
