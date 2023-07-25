On July 29 from 7-8 p.m., join us for stories of the strange and unusual as author, researcher, and storyteller Chad Lewis will be at the Merrick State Park Nature Center. Lewis is an author and researcher on topics of the strange and unusual. His background is in the field of psychology, with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field. For nearly 30 years, he has traveled the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history. This is a free event, but a valid vehicle pass is required to enter the park.
