On February 28, at 7 p.m. in Stark Hall 103 on the Winona State University campus, Shannon Olson, the best-selling author of “Welcome to My Planet” and “Children of God Go Bowling,” will be reading from her work. The reading is sponsored by WSU's John S. Lucas Great River Reading series and is free and open to the public.
With pathos, humor, and wit, Olson's novels explore the angst of adjusting to the “real world” after college and her protagonist’s fraught attempts to separate from her over-involved mother, referred to by Garrison Keillor as “one of the great mothers of American fiction.”
Olson directs the Creative Writing Program at St. Cloud State University. She has also taught at the University of Minnesota and at the Iowa Summer Writing Workshop and the Loft Literary Center.
