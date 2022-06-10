Winona native and author Maria (Kujawa) Klingsheim will be at Paperback and Pieces in Winona on June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a short program at both 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Klingsheim is the author of “U and I Are Friends,” a helpful narrative that will encourage young readers to welcome one another with open arms. Klingsheim is a loving wife and mother who is a classically trained musician and educator who carries a degree in music education and a master’s in leadership. Find out more about Maria at mylifesings.com.
Klingsheim shares, “In this life we all are better when we choose to work together.
“But what if you are told you can no longer be friends with someone because they are different from you? Would you try to find a way to reconnect, or would you simply go your separate ways?
“These are the questions the Letters of the Alphabet face after they are divided into two groups, with a law and a line that neither side dares to cross.
“In ‘U and I Are Friends,’ find out that time, circumstance, and the opinion of others cannot keep true friends apart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Klingsheim’s new book will delight and entertain while imparting an important message.
Klingsheim shares a charming narrative and vibrant imagery that will open conversations between young readers and the adults who care for their well-being.
