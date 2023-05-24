The Bach Society of Minnesota musicians will perform 93 free Mobile Mini-Concerts in seven Minnesota cities — including five in Winona — between May 24-28 as the finale events of the 2023 Minnesota Bach Festival that begins May 13. The free concerts will be held in a wide variety of locations including parks, breweries, senior communities, churches, and more, in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Duluth, Rochester, Roseville, Saint Cloud, and Winona. All performances are free and open to the public.
On Thursday, May 25, the Winona Mobile Mini-Concerts will feature violinist Marco Real- d’Arbelles playing at the following locations:
- 5:00 p.m. – Sugar Loaf Senior Living
- 5:40 p.m. – Callista Court
- 6:10 p.m. – Saint Anne Extended Healthcare
- 7:00 p.m. – Central Lutheran Church
- 7:40 p.m. – Faith Lutheran Church
Each concert lasts approximately 20 minutes and is a pop-up format in which the musician performs a solo mini-concert at one location, then moves on to the next several, for a round of four to five performances at various locations in a community, all on a given day. Most performances will be classical music, though other genres will be sprinkled into the mix. Bach Society of Minnesota created its first series of Mobile Mini-Concerts in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown ended live, in-person theater performances, as a way of bringing the joy and healing power of music to Minnesota communities in a safe way. The concerts were such a big hit with audiences that the series is now an annual event.
Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932, one of the first organizations in North America to take the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach as an exclusive starting point for world-class performances with period instruments and historic performance practices that evoke the depths and passions of Bach’s compositions. Under the artistic direction of Matthias Maute, the organization continues its focus on collaboration and excellence, striving to create respectful, successful relationships among musicians, audiences, students, and partner organizations, and building a diverse community with a shared passion for performing, promoting, and appreciating the music of J.S. Bach and those he inspired. For more information about Bach Society of Minnesota, its performances, and concert tickets, visit www.bachsocietymn.org.
