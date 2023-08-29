In the Bach Society of Minnesota’s 92nd year, the 2023-2024 season will bring lush performances of Baroque music by J.S. Bach and his contemporaries. On September 23 at 7 p.m. at Central Lutheran Church in Winona, the society will perform “Voices from Heaven: Music by Bach, Telemann, Handel, and Lully.” The famous 4th Brandenburg Concerto sets the tone for the opening concert of Bach Society’s 92nd year of youthful existence. “Voices from Heaven” features breathtaking concertos and arias by some of the most beloved composers of the Baroque era. While tenor soloist Matthew Shorten shines in arias by Lully, Handel, and J.S. Bach, the visionary concerto BWV 1052 in D minor surprises with a mind-boggling virtuosity that is unparalleled in any other concerto of the Baroque period. Performers include Matthew Shorten, tenor; Matthias Maute, recorder; Clea Galhano, recorder; Margaret Humphrey, violin; and members of the Bach Society of Minnesota Orchestra. Tickets are $20 for regular admission and $5 for students.
Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932, one of the first organizations in North America to take the legacy of Johann Sebastian Bach as an exclusive starting point for world-class performances with period instruments and historic performance practices that evoke the depths and passions of Bach’s compositions. Under the artistic direction of Matthias Maute, the organization continues its focus on collaboration and excellence, striving to create respectful, successful relationships among musicians, audiences, students, and partner organizations and building a diverse community with a shared passion for performing, promoting, and appreciating the music of J.S. Bach and those he inspired. For more information about Bach Society of Minnesota, its performances, and concert tickets, visit www.bachsocietymn.org.
