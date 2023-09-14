Before COVID, the Bach Society of Minnesota performed regularly at the Central Lutheran Church in Winona. On Saturday, September 23, at 7 p.m., Central will welcome this treasured musical group back to Winona.
“Voices from Heaven” features the music of Bach, Telemann, Handel, and Lully. The famous Fourth Brandenburg Concerto sets the tone for the concert with breathtaking arias and concertos by some of the most beloved composers of the Baroque era. Performers include special guest artist Matthew Shorten, tenor; Matthias Maute, recorder; Clea Galhano, recorder; Margaret Humphrey, violin; and members of the Orchestra of the Bach Society of Minnesota. The musicians are especially excited to be invited back to this lovely and acoustically beautiful space.
Tickets for this exceptional performance are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance through Eventbrite: tinyurl.com/mr3cxunn.
For more information about the event, please contact A. Eric Heukeshoven at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.
