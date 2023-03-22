The Winona Art Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host an opening reception on March 26, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. for painter Daryl B. Anderson. Anderson’s exhibit, entitled “Backyard Minnesota: Nature’s Inspirations,” features landscape wildlife paintings. According to Anderson, “The last 25 years I have become a rather serious landscape wildlife painter, using mainly the acrylic medium. My painting experiences give me contemplative time to relax, problem-solve, and produce usually what I consider something that will inspire and motivate the viewer’s curiosity and pleasure.” The exhibit runs from March 26, 2023, through May 7, 2023.
The WAC gallery is open on Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-4 p.m. The gallery is also open one hour prior to concerts.
Masks are encouraged but not required. For more information on this event and other events at the Winona Art Center, please visit our website at www.winonaarts.org.
