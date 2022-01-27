Listen to the ringing “chords” of the Brigadiers barbershop quartet Saturday, February 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Old Main in Galesville. The Brigadiers are a quartet that come together at the Northern Pines Harmony Brigade in Minneapolis, Minn., several years ago. The Harmony Brigade is one of a dozen or so weekend exercises in serious competitive quartet singing held annually around the country. The arrangements they learn, written for professional singers, present a challenge for around 70 harmony brigadiers who practice 10 to 12 songs for months individually, then compete in randomly assigned quartets with no rehearsal and no music.
In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, the Brigadiers coming to Old Main — Ron Reimer, of Ettrick, Dave Casperson, of Bloomington, Minn., Randy Rogers, from Worthington, Minn., and John Von Haden from Hartford, Wis. — will be doing a show with a “love” theme, selected from scores of songs they have learned over the past years. This program is sponsored by an anonymous donor who wants to introduce people to the beauty of the Brigadiers’ music.
A fiber arts show is on display in the gallery space that features the weaving of Susan Frame, knitting and collage by Pat Malone, and the crochet work of Darlene Wells, brought together by Sue Byom.
Old Main is located at 20869 College Avenue in Galesville. Admission is $10 at the door, $5 for college students and free to people in high school and younger. Masks are strongly recommended.
