The Minnesota Humanities Center (MHC) is looking for paid discussion leaders in Minneapolis, Mankato, and Winona, for the spring 2024 series, "Examining Military Service from the Margins" funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
This discussion series will bring together veterans and civilians to examine the experiences of female, Black, American Indian, LGBTQ, and immigrant service members across U.S. history and to discuss the complicated dynamics with serving a country that limits citizens’ and service members’ freedoms. Facilitated by pairs of discussion leaders, each week in the five-week series will examine a different veteran group’s experience using historical resources like oral histories, narratives, film, legal documents, poetry, comics, and more. To properly understand the complexity of change over time, participants will examine a wide range of time periods, including the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, and the post-9/11 era.
Applicants with military experience, teaching or facilitation experience, and/or representing diverse backgrounds and voices are encouraged to apply to become a discussion leader by September 25. Paid training will occur from October 20-22, 2023, at a required weekend retreat at MHC with guest military scholars. Series dates will be determined in spring 2024. One of the discussion locations will be at the Winona County History Center in Winona.
For more information and to apply, visit www.mnhum.org/program/examining-military-service-from-the-margins.
Information will be announced in early 2024 about how to become a group participant. Feel free to reach out for more information; contact Karen Sieber, humanities officer, at karen@mnhum.org or 651-772-4246.
