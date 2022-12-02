Winona is about to get more mindful and colorful through a grant funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board. “We had the opportunity to offer a community-engaged art project. It just made sense to partner with our Winona Creative Laureate,” said Laura Hoberg, recreation director of services for the city of Winona.
The Winona Fine Arts Commission named Sarah Johnson Winona’s first-ever Creative Laureate in 2020. Since then, during her three-year term, Johnson has led several community engagement projects involving art and added many murals around town.
Johnson was immediately excited about offering a series of workshops that could help people learn more about mindfulness, increase public art in Winona, and create welcoming environments to increase our sense of belonging and connection to neighbors and outdoor environments. Thus hatched the “You Are Here/Be Here Now” project.
The project will have several components. Community members will be invited to a two-hour workshop in which they will learn about and practice simple mindfulness activities. Together the participants will then create paintings on a theme of their choice. These paintings will be digitized and printed onto sturdy outdoor signs that will be placed in parks across the community. On the signs will be a brief mindfulness activity and a “What Was Here” section provided by the Winona County Historical Society that will highlight the historical significance of where the signs are placed.
“This is a great opportunity for community members to learn and grow together,” Johnson notes. “Mindfulness is a great way to build a sense of calm and connection to ourselves, others, and our environment — something I think we all could use these days. And placing community-created art in our parks is a way to get more of us moving, out in nature, finding a sense of belonging and accessibility. These parks are here for all of us; let’s make sure all of us in the community know that, feel that, trust that, and are able to get out there!”
“A deeper sense of place can be gained by connecting with each other and the stories of those people that came before us,” shared Winona County History Center Executive Director Carrie Johnson. “The Winona County Historical Society is grateful for the community-building work that Sarah Johnson brings to Winona, and we are honored to continue to work with her.”
The project hopes to create 20-some murals that will be placed in 10-plus locations. Community organizations like Home & Community Options, Our Voices, Treatment Court, and the Catholic Worker House, among others, are partnering on this project. There will also be several free community workshops open to the public on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Winona Public Library, on Tuesday, February 21, from 9-11 a.m. at Sobieski Park, and on Tuesday, February 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the History Center. To learn more and to register for a workshop, visit the city of Winona Park and Recreation website (cityofwinona.com/576/Parks-Recreation), call 507-458-8258, or register at the following links: Library Session Registration — bit.ly/3itaDxp;
History Center Registration — bit.ly/3EOC10a.
