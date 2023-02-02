The 2023 Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) begins this Sunday, February 5. While many anticipate the shorts and feature films from all over the globe, the festival offers other experiences to pair with film viewings.
One of the primary opportunities for community members is to meet visiting filmmakers during the festival. Directors, composers, and other artists from the festival films will begin arriving in Winona the week of the festival. Films such as “Finding Her Beat,” “Alfredo’s Island,” “Mama Has a Mustache,” “Las Abogadas,” and more will all have their makers in attendance. Film fans can meet the filmmakers at the film screenings as well as at the Awards Ceremony/After Party on Saturday, February 11, at No Name Bar beginning at 8:30 p.m.
In addition to film screenings, discussion panels, workshops, and other events, this year FRFF is partnering with the Recreation Alliance of Winona (RAW) to present a slate of outdoor recreation activities to more closely bring participants to the “frozen” aspect of the festival. Outdoor opportunities begin on Friday, February 10, with an ice climbing clinic led by Big River Climbing Guides. In the evening, RAW will present its third annual Snowshoe Luminary Hike to pair with an outdoor film screening at Prairie Island Campground, and for those concerned about the cold, there will be a heated tent and warm beverages available for purchase.
On Saturday, February 11, there will be another ice climbing opportunity followed by the Winona Area Mountain Bikers SnowBOMB fat bike demo and race. In the evening, there will be another outdoor film set at Prairie Island Campground. For both outdoor film sets, food and beverages will be available for purchase from Boat House Winona. Following the film set Saturday will be a performance by the Bootleggers.
On Sunday, February 12, join Sarah Johnson of The Joy Labs on the WSU campus for a “Snow Day Session.” Johnson will be creating a snow labyrinth and providing free activities inside human-sized snow globes. Johnson’s work is supported by Upstream in partnership with Springboard for the arts.
Information, registration, festival passes, and tickets are all available at frff.eventive.org. Event pricing will vary.
Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) is Minnesota’s only all-documentary film festival. Now in its 18th year, FRFF will present more than 60 films during the festival week (February 5-12, 2023), brings in filmmakers from around the world, and works with students on the documentary filmmaking process. To learn more visit www.frff.org.
